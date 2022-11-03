Westfield High School senior enjoys ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ role

This has been one of Westfield High School senior Isaac Schantz’s favorite shows.

Schantz plays Mr. Mushnik, the owner of the flower shop, in the school’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” set for Nov. 10-12 at the high school.

“Mr. Mushnik is a very fun role,” Schantz said. “He’s funny. He’s quirky and very flamboyant.”

Schantz said he has played similar roles before.

“So, I have a bit of a grasp on the kind of steps I need to take to develop the character to where it’s supposed to be,” Schantz said.

Schantz, who acts in musicals and plays, played the title role of “Tartuffe” in the play in the school’s March play.

Senior Luci Bluto is serving as the assistant student director.

“I want to pursue film as a possible career, so this is a really good opportunity for me and my potential career of getting to see the behind-the-scenes aspect of a production,” Bluto said. “I get to see all the moving pieces of making a production.”

Bluto said there is a lot of comedy as well with hard topics.

“It ties in the wonder of musical theater in bringing light to big topics as well as making it fun and comfortable,” she said.

Bluto said there are some puppeteers, who help make the man-eating plant look active.

Senior Roma Koroneos is part of the lighting crew.

“A lot of the lighting work is done when we have the set on stage, so it’s working with the different parts of the production that are already in place,” Koroneos said. “I’ve done all the shows since I was a freshman. I also did it in middle school. I mainly focus on lighting, but I’ve helped all around.”

The performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 12.