Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield High School senior enjoys ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ role
Molly Neff and Collin Alber rehearse a scene from “Little Shop of Horrors” on the set. (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)

Westfield High School senior enjoys ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ role

0
By on Entertainment News

This has been one of Westfield High School senior Isaac Schantz’s favorite shows.

Schantz plays Mr. Mushnik, the owner of the flower shop, in the school’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” set for Nov. 10-12 at the high school.

“Mr. Mushnik is a very fun role,” Schantz said. “He’s funny. He’s quirky and very flamboyant.”

Schantz

Schantz said he has played similar roles before.

“So, I have a bit of a grasp on the kind of steps I need to take to develop the character to where it’s supposed to be,” Schantz said.

Schantz, who acts in musicals and plays, played the title role of “Tartuffe” in the play in the school’s March play.

Senior Luci Bluto is serving as the assistant student director.

“I want to pursue film as a possible career, so this is a really good opportunity for me and my potential career of getting to see the behind-the-scenes aspect of a production,” Bluto said. “I get to see all the moving pieces of making a production.”

Bluto said there is a lot of comedy as well with hard topics.

“It ties in the wonder of musical theater in bringing light to big topics as well as making it fun and comfortable,” she said.

Bluto said there are some puppeteers, who help make the man-eating plant look active.

Senior Roma Koroneos is part of the lighting crew.

“A lot of the lighting work is done when we have the set on stage, so it’s working with the different parts of the production that are already in place,” Koroneos said. “I’ve done all the shows since I was a freshman. I also did it in middle school. I mainly focus on lighting, but I’ve helped all around.”

The performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 12.


More Headlines

‘The Best Profession’: Washington Woods Elementary School principal enjoys interacting with students, staff in her role Actress gets dream role of ‘Violet’ in ATI production Some Carmel school board candidates see strength in slates, others value independence Athlete of the Week: Carmel senior provided leadership to boys soccer team University High School students embracing ‘Fools’ Carmel in brief — October 25, 2022
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact