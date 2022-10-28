One-night-only documentary raises awareness about sex trafficking

DNA Films, in partnership with Operation Underground Railroad, is presenting a one-night-only
premiere of the documentary, “It’s Happening Right Here,” on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Regal
Galaxy 14 theater at 96th Street and Hague Road in Indianapolis.
The documentary focuses on sex trafficking across the U.S. The purpose is to raise awareness
to online grooming, sextortion and trafficking and show preventative tools. Operation
Underground Railroad is a national nonprofit that helps rescue victims of sex trafficking.
“Despite the darkness of the crime, hope can be found through the organizations fighting to end
trafficking and those sharing their experiences to protect others,” a release from Operation
Underground Railroad states.
For more or to buy tickets, visit itshappeningrighthere.com.