One-night-only documentary raises awareness about sex trafficking

DNA Films, in partnership with Operation Underground Railroad, is presenting a one-night-only

premiere of the documentary, “It’s Happening Right Here,” on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Regal

Galaxy 14 theater at 96th Street and Hague Road in Indianapolis.

The documentary focuses on sex trafficking across the U.S. The purpose is to raise awareness

to online grooming, sextortion and trafficking and show preventative tools. Operation

Underground Railroad is a national nonprofit that helps rescue victims of sex trafficking.

“Despite the darkness of the crime, hope can be found through the organizations fighting to end

trafficking and those sharing their experiences to protect others,” a release from Operation

Underground Railroad states.

For more or to buy tickets, visit itshappeningrighthere.com.