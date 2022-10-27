Westfield resident services country overseas

Current Publishing
Boatswains Mate 3rd Class Danyela Bravo, from Stockton, Calif., gives commands to a line team as Seaman Ulrich Kini, from Westfield, Ind., both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), holds the line as the ship, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group 10, arrives in Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 6. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Photo provided by U.S. Navy)

Westfield native Ulrich Kini is serving on aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and recently arrived in Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. 


