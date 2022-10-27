University High School students embracing ‘Fools’

Neil Simon’s comic fable “Fools” provides the perfect role for University High School senior Celeste Hastings.

“I love being silly and stupid on stage,” said Hastings, a Zionsville resident. “My favorite thing is ComedySportz. It’s improv and being goofy on stage. I love comedic roles.”

Hastings plays Sophia, the lead love interest, in University High School’s production of the play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the school’s Andrews Hall.

“The most challenging thing is getting in the mind of a character who is cursed with stupidity. That is an interesting role to take on,” she said.

Senior Pierce Garino-Heisey, a Carmel resident who also participates in ComedySportz, plays Dr. Zubritsky.

“I’m the village doctor and Sophia’s father,” Garino-Heisey said. “I like that I get to be like a cartoon character on stage. I get to go all out with the character, be completely wacky, goofy and ridiculous, which is something I haven’t been able to do before in an actual show. Obviously, in ComedySportz, I can.”

Garino-Heisey said the challenge is keeping up with the dialogue with the physical movements and on-stage blocking.

“There are a lot of things that are slapstick,” he said.

Sophomore Kayla Rosetti is one of the three members of what is called the one-man band.

Rosetti likes the social aspect of being with other cast members.

“You get this second friend group that you might not hang out with during school, but see after school,” she said.

Callie Hartz, the director and a UHS performing arts teacher, said the biggest challenge for th student cast is attempting an Eastern European accent.

“The kids have been embracing taking on the silliness of it,” she said.

Tickets are available at the door or at forms.diamondmindinc.com/universityhighschoolin/fools?token=1236527112. Adult tickets are $10 and student tickets are $8.