Suspect arrested in Lawrence carjacking

An arrest was made by the Lawrence Police Dept. in connection with the Oct. 24 carjacking at the 8600 Pendleton Pike Dollar Tree.

George Landy, 52, of Indianapolis, was arrested by LPD and Indiana Crime Guns Task Force detectives Oct. 25 on preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement, felon possessing a handgun and resisting law enforcement (fleeing).

According to LPD Chief Gary Woodruff, the silver Honda Pilot taken in the carjacking was recovered in the area of 30th Street. and Capitol Avenue in Indianapolis on Oct. 25, which led to detectives taking Landy into custody. A handgun was recovered from the suspect.

The Lawrence Police Dept. originally responded to a carjacking at 4:30 pm on Oct. 24.

According to Woodruff, the incident began at the Dollar Tree at 8600 Pendleton Pike when a female customer left the store. The victim reached her vehicle and was approached from behind by a Black male described as being in his late 40s or 50s and wearing dark clothing.

The suspect told the victim to move to the passenger side while lifting his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband. She complied, and the suspect entered the victim’s car and drove to a local bank in the area of East Washington Street and Arlington Avenue. He then conducted a cash withdrawal using the victim’s debit card.

The suspect then drove to downtown Indianapolis, near City-County Building at 300 E. Washington St. The victim was told to exit the vehicle. The suspect drove off in her vehicle.