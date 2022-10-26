Current Publishing
Snapshot: City employees clean up trash for the Keep Lawrence Beautiful initiative

City of Lawrence employees partnered with U.S. Navy volunteers to pick up trash Oct. 13 during Lawrence Clean-up Day. The event promotes recycling and cleaning to preserve the environment. Employees and volunteers collected three dumpsters full of trash from streets, sidewalks, drainage ditches and properties around the city.

The Lawrence Clean-Up Day this fall was a great example of teams of city employees and volunteers coming together to improve our community and inspiring people to take action every day to help keep Lawrence beautiful by not littering,” said Dave Hoffman, the city’s deputy mayor. “We hope that our efforts inspire people to make responsible choices, encourage others to make a difference, and little by little we can minimize the problem of litter in Lawrence.”


