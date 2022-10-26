Group hosting drug take-back event Oct. 29

Current Publishing
The Hamilton County Council on Alcohol & Other Drugs will host a drug take-back event Oct. 29 in the far east parking lot of Riverview Health in Noblesville.

“Most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family, friends and acquaintances,” said Monica Greer, executive director of the HCCOAOD. “We know prevention starts at home. The simple step of clearing out medications that are no longer needed makes our homes safer, prevents prescription drug misuse and can help save lives.”

The dropoff location is directly across from Wendy’s on State Road 32 and will take place between 9 a.m. and noon, according to officials.

Hamilton County residents are encouraged to drop off their expired or unused medications. No liquids, sharps or needles will be accepted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 100,306 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year.

“The only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist,” Greer said. “Old and unwanted medicine too often becomes a gateway to addiction. Events like these are a critical effort to curb the historic surge in U.S. overdoses.”


