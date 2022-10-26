Current Publishing
Kids stand in costume at last years event. (Photo from Fishers Parks Facebook)

Boo Bash makes its annual return to Fishers

Residents are invited to celebrate the Halloween season at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. On Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boo Bash makes its annual return with more than 60 local vendors around the Fishers Municipal Complex.

Vendors will offer safe trick-or-treats alongside Teal Pumpkin Project booths that will provide non-food items for children with food allergies and special needs.

“Boo Bash is one of our most popular events in the city,” Fishers Parks Director Sarah Sandquist. “We always have really strong attendance. And in good weather, we typically see 8,000 to 10,000 people come out.”

Vendors include 2 Moms & A Pallet, Children’s Therapy Connection and Hamilton East Public Library, among others. Although the event currently has more than 60 vendors, new vendor applications are accepted.

Sandquist looks forward to the return of Boo Bash.

“I love being on-site and seeing the creativity in costumes and vendor booths,” she said. “We’re even bringing back awards for the best-decorated vendor booths. It shapes the event and makes it a great family-friendly event. We’re also thankful for our sponsor, Centier Bank, for making this happen.”

Admission is free. Treat trucks, games and other activities will be part of the event. Costumes are encouraged for all attendees.

For more, visit playfishers.com.


