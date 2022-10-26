Anonymous campaign mailings potentially unlawful

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office sent out a press release Oct. 25 warning residents that anonymous campaign mailings reported by Boone County residents may potentially be in violation of Indiana state law.

Two anonymous letters were reported to law enforcement by Boone County residents in the last two weeks, according to the release.

Images of the letters show that they were typed on printer paper and make accusations regarding Zionsville school board candidate Tim Hardt. One letter, dated Oct. 7, is signed “A very concerned father and husband” and the other is undated and reads “From: Concerned Citizen.”

One letter accuses Hardt of “more than one mortgage foreclosure,” garnished wages due to unpaid child support, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication. Other unsubstantiated accusations in the letter stated Hardt was involved in lawsuits and past resignation from school districts.

Court records on public.courts.in.gov reflect that ZCS school board candidate Timothy Addison Hardt was not involved in any of these incidents. A Timothy S. Hardt was charged with an OWI and public intoxication, and court cases regarding a mortgage foreclosure and unpaid child support involve a different individual with the name Timothy Allen Hardt.

Another letter accuses Hardt of inappropriate conduct against women during his time as a volleyball coach. These claims are unsubstantiated by any court documents. Current has reached out to Hardt for comment.

The prosecutor’s office stated, “Any parties that are sending out communications concerning the upcoming elections should familiarize themselves with all the applicable requirements under Indiana law and make sure that their communications are in compliance with such.”

According to Indiana Code 3-14-1-3, “an individual, an organization, or a committee that circulates or publishes material in an election without the statement required under IC 3-9-3-2.5 commits a Class A misdemeanor.”

Indiana Code 3-9-3-2.5 requires that a person or entity authorizing or paying for communication must be identified.

The release from the prosecutor’s office urged residents to report any information regarding anonymous political mailings to local law enforcement.