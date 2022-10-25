Athlete of the Week: Carmel senior provided leadership to boys soccer team

Not only was Will Latham the leading scorer for the Carmel High School boys soccer team, he was an all-around leader.

“He had a fantastic season for us,” Greyhounds coach Shane Schmidt said. “He really stepped up to a leadership role. He was chosen by his teammates as one of the captains of the team.”

Latham said he was always taught by his father, Doug Latham, the importance of being a leader.

“He’s helped me grow my leadership skills and I feel like I did step it up this year,” Latham said. “I was encouraging guys not only when they mess up but when they do well, just keep our heads high and keep us ready and on track for the future.”

Latham, a forward, had a team-high nine goals and shared the team lead with Davis Dilling with five assists.

“I would say that this was definitely my best season,” Schmidt said. “Unfortunately, I was injured in the beginning but after that I came back strong. I missed three games with a hip flexor strain. I thought my play overall was better than it had been in the past. I think my skills peaked at this time.”

The Greyhounds (15-3-3), who were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the final coaches poll, lost to Cathedral in the regional championship. The game was tied 1-1 and the Irish won 4-2 on penalty kicks. Carmel had beaten Cathedral 4-1 in the regular season.

“It was fun to work hard with my teammates and enjoy every little moment,” Latham said. “Our coaching was phenomenal this year as it has been in the past and their leadership allowed us to make it this far.”

Latham, a two-year starter, was a key contributor off the bench as a sophomore. He had eight goals and four assists as a junior as the Greyhounds reached the 3A state title game before losing to Noblesville 3-1.

“I have made the most improvement in my movement when I am not carrying the ball,” he said. “That way I can get open to receive passes and crosses from my teammates.”

Latham, who has played club soccer for Hoosier FC, said his plan is to attend Ball State University or Indiana University.

“At one point in my life, I wanted to play at a higher level, but after countless hours and years of playing, it was time to take a step back,” he said. “If I want to play in college, I just want it to be for fun instead of making it more than that.”

Latham has five siblings. Two of his sisters played soccer and a younger sister still plays soccer.

“My dad coached one of my sisters and he coached me throughout a lot of my life,” said Latham, who started playing at age 4 and referees youth soccer.

Favorite TV show: “Designated Survivor”

Favorite subject: Social studies

Favorite athlete: Mason Mount