‘Groovy’ new café opens in Geist Center

By Rebecca Fending

Adorned in 1970s décor to embody the peace, love and good vibes of the era, The Groovy Cat Cafe recently opened at 11659 Fox Road in the Geist Center. It offers hot or iced drinks and pastries.

The Groovy Cat opened Aug. 13, and owner Lisa Sweeney looks forward to serving the community, although opening a cafe “wasn’t really on the radar.”

“Our entire family loves to cook and bake and we’re really good at it, if we do say so ourselves,” Sweeney said. “We have always bonded over food and special dinners together. The idea to open our own space came up when I was on a 30-day hiking and camping trip with one of my daughters. I came home and presented it to Steve (husband), Grace (youngest daughter) and our youngest son, Jack, who had just graduated from high school. Everyone was on board and really excited.

“Fourteen months later, we opened our doors, and it has just been the most wonderful experience so far.”

Menu items range from breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and fresh-brewed coffee to soups and fresh-made salads. Sweeney said the most popular items are fancy toasts (like avocado toast or blistered balsamic tomato with goat cheese), breakfast sandwiches and the tomato pesto grilled cheese.

“My favorite menu item is our Harvest Salad: quinoa cooked in apple cider and tossed with roasted sweet potatoes, cranberries, apples and candied walnuts, served on mixed green with our homemade maple apple cider vinaigrette,” Sweeney said.

The Groovy Cat Cafe partners with several local businesses, such as Tinker Coffee, Teas Me Cafe and Grateful Ground Farm, to “bring our guests the freshest and highest quality ingredients out there,” Sweeney said.

Baked goods, salad dressings and many flavored syrups are made in-house.

Sweeney and her family are longtime Lawrence residents who wanted to get more involved with the community.

“We have lived in Lawrence, just around the corner from the cafe, for over 30 years and raised all of our kids here. We love this community and are so honored to be serving so many familiar and new faces every day.”

Learn more about The Groovy Cafe on its Facebook and Instagram pages. Its website, thegroovycatcafe.com, will launch in mid-November.