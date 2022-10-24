Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash

Oct. 23, the Fishers Police Dept. responded to a crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Nathaniel Stewart, 20, of McCordsville, who was driving a motorcycle, was killed in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Jeep, Isabella Makara, 18, of Fortville, remained at the scene. It is unclear at this time if she suffered any injuries.

Investigators believe Makara was traveling northbound on Olio Road and Stewart, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle, was traveling southbound. After the crash, Makara remained at the scene and cooperated with police as Stewart was transported to a local hospital.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.