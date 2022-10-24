Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash

Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash

0
By on Fishers Community

Oct. 23, the Fishers Police Dept. responded to a crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Nathaniel Stewart, 20, of McCordsville, who was driving a motorcycle, was killed in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Jeep, Isabella Makara, 18, of Fortville, remained at the scene. It is unclear at this time if she suffered any injuries.

Investigators believe Makara was traveling northbound on Olio Road and Stewart, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle, was traveling southbound. After the crash, Makara remained at the scene and cooperated with police as Stewart was transported to a local hospital.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.


More Headlines

Snapshot: Lawrence Police Dept. celebrates National Coffee with a Cop Day Fishers police investigating armed robbery st Star Financial Bank Armed robbery suspect arrested by Fishers Police Department English blues artist to perform at Palladium Moving Forward: Mayor Chris Jensen emphasizes progress during State of the City address HSE will ‘make improvements’ following ‘Defund the Police?’ poster investigation
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact