Early voting in Boone County

Residents can participate in early voting at multiple locations in Boone County

Voters must bring a photo ID to be eligible to vote. Valid forms of identification include driver’s license, passport, military ID or picture ID from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to indianavoters.in.gov.

Locations include:

Boone County Courthouse, 112 Courthouse Sq., Lebanon

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12-28

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3-4

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5

8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7

Whitestown Municipal Building, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29

1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3-4

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5

Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville

1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3-4

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5

Other locations, open Nov. 4-5

Hussey-Mayfield Library, 250 N. 5th St., Zionsville, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grace Baptist Church, 3001 Elm Swamp Road, Lebanon, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Freedom Church, 2601 Indianapolis Ave., Lebanon, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thorntown Public Library, 124 N. Market St., Thorntown, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jamestown Municipal Building, 421 E. Main St., Jamestown, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elizaville Christian Church, 5745 N. 500 E., Lebanon, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those wanting to vote by mail must submit an absentee application by midnight Oct. 27. Applications are available at indianavoters.com and can be submitted to jfouts@co.boone.in.us, or voters can apply by calling the Boone County Clerk’s Office at 765-482-3510.

Once an individual has voted absentee by mail, they can return their ballot by mail or in person to the Boone County Clerk’s Office at 212 Courthouse Sq. in Lebanon. Voted ballots must be received by noon Election Day in order to be counted.

For questions, call the Boone County Clerk’s Office at 317-776-8476.