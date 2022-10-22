Carmel in brief — October 25, 2022

Early voting sites in Carmel – Early voting is under way at several sites in Hamilton County. In Carmel, voters can cast an early ballot from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at Mercy Road Church, 2381 Pointe Pkwy., and the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. Learn more at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1399/Vote-Early—In-Person.

West Park now open – West Park, 2700 W. 116th St., is now partially open for the public to enjoy. The park received major renovations as part of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation’s Reimagining Parks initiative. Parkgoers can explore West Park’s new features, with the exception of the splash pad, which operates seasonally. Portions of the park with freshly seeded prairie or turf are also cordoned off to protect these areas until they’re established.

Trick-or-treating hours – The City of Carmel’s official trick-or-treating hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. Those not wishing to receive trick-or-treaters or have run out of candy should turn off porch lights.

Gala to benefit RMHCCIN – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana is hosting its annual gala, “Taste, Together,” co-presented by McDonald’s and Riley Children’s Health, at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at 502 East Event Centre, 502 E. Carmel Dr. in Carmel. The event will celebrate 40 years of RMHCCIN and benefit its mission to keep families together and near the care they need by providing a supportive home away from home for families of children receiving medical care at Indianapolis-area hospitals. Purchase tickets by Oct. 28 at rmhccin.org/rmhccin-events/taste.

New board members – Six Indiana business and civic leaders have joined the board of directors of the nonprofit Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Board members serve three-year terms on a volunteer basis. New board members are Elaine Bedel, Indianapolis, CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corp.; Michael L. Kubacki, Westfield, executive chairman of Lake City Bank; Ronald G. Mencias, Carmel, managing director of Payne & Mencias Group; Soomin Park, Carmel, an associate vice president at Eli Lilly and Co.; Minti Ray, Indianapolis, a partner at McKinsey & Company; and Tom Urick, Carmel, senior vice president/chief client officer with The National Bank of Indianapolis.

Best & Brightest nominations – Junior Achievement of Central Indiana is seeking nominations for its 19th annual Indy’s Best and Brightest event, presented by KPMG LLP. The event will honor 100 of central Indiana’s most outstanding young professionals, age 40 and younger, in 10 industry categories. Visit indysbestandbrightest.org through Nov. 4 to make a nomination.

Bicentennial ambassadors needed – High school sophomores and juniors interested in history and community can apply to serve as Hamilton County Bicentennial Ambassadors through a program sponsored by the 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial Committee. Student ambassadors will serve as a bridge from the past to the future through conversation and public engagement from January through December 2023. Apply online through Nov. 30 at docs.google.com/forms/d/1o-3mZxYeP_WY2ncO0MzytCNensGRmdWTx5RLJy26-hQ/viewform?edit_requested=true.

Ice skating tickets available – Tickets for the Ice at Carter Green are on sale. The rink will be open Nov. 19 through Feb. 26, 2023. Skate sessions last 90 minutes, unless noted on the skate session calendar. The cost per session on all days is $10 for adults and youth 11 and older, $8 for children 10 and younger. Skates may be rented for $4 per person. Buy tickets and learn more at theiceatcartergreen.com/tickets.

Princess Program applications – The 500 Festival is accepting applications for the 2023 500 Festival Princess Program. Applications are available at 500Festival.com/Princess. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023. The program provides 33 women from Indiana colleges and universities with the opportunity to make an impact during their college years as ambassadors of the 500 Festival and its mission to enrich lives and positively impact the community. Each 500 Festival Princess will also receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Voting info for college students – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County is reminding college students to plan ahead to be able to participate in voting on Election Day on Nov. 8. College students living away from home may use absentee ballots to cast their votes, but they should allow time for applying for the ballot and receiving it by mail at their campus location. The deadline to request absentee ballots is Oct. 27, but students are advised to request a ballot as soon as they have their campus mailing address. Students who opt to vote in local races in college towns must change their permanent address on their registration to that of their campus residence. Learn more and request an absentee ballot at IndianaVoters.org and Vote411.org.

State’s cutest dogs – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Indiana’s First Dog, Henry, are searching for adorable dogs in great locations across the state through the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest. A different winner will be selected every week for one year. Each winning dog will get a note from Indiana’s first dog, an exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana, a feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels. To enter, upload a photo or video of your dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must include the location where the photo was taken.

Care-oke to benefit United Way program – United Way of Central Indiana is hosting a karaoke competition this fall to benefit its ReadUP childhood literacy program. Registration is open for soloists and musical groups interested in competing for a spot to perform live at Care-oke on Nov. 9 at Old National Centre in Indianapolis. The top 12 fundraisers will automatically qualify for the finale, and the remaining performers will be selected at random. Individual performers commit to raising at least $250, and groups commit to raising $500. The competition is open to singers across the state of all ages. The deadline to register is Oct. 10. Learn more at uwci.org/careoke.

Sidewalk Repair Grant funds available – In 2020, the Carmel City Council established a Sidewalk Repair Grant program to help keep residential sidewalks across the city in good shape and safe. This program was initially funded by a $50,000, non-reverting fund and there are still funds available for property owners to apply for assistance with sidewalk repairs. The fund assists residents who own and occupy their homes with the expense of repair/replacement of sidewalks and for removal of trees located on their private property that are affecting sidewalks by reimbursing up to 50 percent of the project cost, up to $3,000. Learn more and apply at carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/community-services/sidewalk-repair-grant.

Arts & Culture digital passport – The recently launched Indiana Arts & Culture digital passport encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy some of Indiana’s creative spaces. Sign up online for the passport and receive custom prizes for visiting multiple destinations across the state. Visitors need to check-in from a smartphone at one of the designated passport locations. Participants earn more by visiting more locations. For more information, visit VisitIndiana.com/arts or follow Visit Indiana on social media at @VisitIndiana on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women meet every third Saturday of the month at the Delaware Township Trustee Building 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. Conversations begin at 9:30 a.m., the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 11. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Holiday preview shopping event – The shops at Carmel City Center will hold a holiday preview shopping event from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Visitors can kick-start their holiday shopping with the merchants at Carmel City Center while sipping on wine and Peppermint White Russians at four of the participating shops. Shoppers can also enjoy live music by students from Carmel High School’s Select Sound, who will be caroling from 2 to 5 p.m. Many shops will offer holiday sales and promotions. Learn more at CarmelCityCenter.com.

Crumbl Cookies opens in west Carmel – Crumbl Cookies opened a location Oct. 14 in west Carmel at 9873 N. Michigan Rd., Suite 130-B. The shop will employ more than 60 people and be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Crumbl features and sells six of more than 200 rotating cookie flavors each week. The west Carmel location is the fifth Crumbl shop owned by Tyson Barrett. Learn more at Crumbl.com.

Future Five Leaders to Watch – IU Health Community Medicine OBGYN Administrative Leader Konye Ori has been named among the Medical Group Management Association Future Five Leaders to Watch in 2022. MGMA recognizes five healthcare leaders who have demonstrably impacted their organization or the industry within the first five years of executive leadership. Honorees are confirmed by the American College of Medical Practice Executives Honors and Awards Committee from hundreds of individuals nominated by physician leaders. Ori is a Fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives, a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and a board-certified Healthcare Finance Professional.

SMC partners with OneZone – OneZone Chamber has announced that SMC is its newest Leadership Investor. SMC Corporation manufactures pneumatic equipment and machine elements that play an essential role in the automation of various industries, from robots and other devices required in the automation of factory production line manufacturing and assembly processes to automatic inspection equipment used for medical and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Learn more at onezonechamber.com.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at ktaylor@brightonhospice.com.