Indy Half Marathon returns to Fort Ben

Thousands of runners will be seen racing on trails that stretch through the City of Lawrence Oct. 1 as the 27th annual Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben returns. The trails and park roads spiral out through the 1,700-acre Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park, known for its blend of historical landmarks and nature landscapes.

The USA Track & Field-certified course blends a variety of hills and flat stretches through the scenic park.

“We are thrilled to return to the City of Lawrence and Fort Benjamin Harrison for the 27th running of the Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben,” said Jed Cornforth, executive director of Beyond Monumental, a nonprofit that sponsors the event. “We are grateful for all of the support from the Lawrence community, volunteers and participants in helping make this event one of the premier fall races in the country.”

This year, the event will feature a half marathon, a 5K, a new 10K and a 1-mile run for children.

Each race will start and finish at Lawton Loop East Drive, except for the 1-mile run, which starts on Otis Avenue and ends at Lawton Loop East Drive.

All races will have free race shirts and awards. Post-race participants will have the opportunity to enjou refreshments provided by Nuun Hydration and CLIF Bar and Co. There will be a post-race celebration that will have food, drinks and fun for the entire family.

As of Sept. 15th, the event was 90 percent sold out. Registration can be completed through the Indy Half Marathon website at indyhalfmarathon.com. Registration ends at noon Sept. 29. Onsite registration will be available at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 and will be subject to availability.