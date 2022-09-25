Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety.

The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.

Jensen said the city had approached INDOT about making improvements at the Ind. 32/38 intersection and eventually reached a deal to have five roundabouts placed in the city. Because of the closure of Ind. 38, the city has worked with local businesses, such as Michaelangelo’s, Starbucks and others, to ensure motorists can still access Western Plaza, Jensen said.

The ongoing work on the second half of the roundabout is expected to last 60 days, with a targeted completion date around Nov. 1, according to Jensen.

“I think that’ll be encouraging for the public to see a completed project,” he said.

Jensen said he understands that construction can be inconvenient for motorists traveling through the area.

“This is certainly a major project for us, but the long-term gain will be substantially greater than the short-term pain, so I just ask motorists to take their time and think through alternate routes if you’re a local resident,” he said. “It’ll be over quickly, and the anticipation is always worse than the reality of the situation.”

The roundabout project is the first of two planned in the area. A second roundabout will be constructed at Ind. 32 and River Road that is expected to begin in the spring of next year, with a targeted completion date in the summer.

The $6.5 million roundabout projects are being funded through INDOT and the city, which is picking up $2.15 million of the total cost, with INDOT covering the remaining amount.