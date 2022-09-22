Local students inducted into nursing program

Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession.

The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.

Westfield resident David Konstantin Kapriyan was inducted, while Noblesville residents Ashley Nicole Houghtalen, Viktoriya Konstantynova, Julia Ann Masters-Melander and Ali Phenicie were also inducted during the ceremony at Havens Auditorium at the IU-Kokomo campus.

Second degree accelerated track inductees included Carmel residents Alyssa Ane Coyne and Annalyse Christine Harrington; Fishers resident Robert N. Mphepo; and Westfield resident Jocelyn Grider.

Carolyn Townsend, associate dean of the pre-licensure track, congratulated the inductees on their accomplishments and reflected on what it means to be a nurse.

“Nursing school is a journey,” she said. “It will require hard work, perseverance and dedication. It will be worth it. The whole trajectory of your life will be transformed. As you work towards earning your degree, your growth into the professional role, development of your expertise and flourishing as a student are our priorities.”