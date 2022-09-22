Committee further amends proposed updates to Carmel’s comprehensive plan

The Carmel City Council had a full agenda for its Sept. 19 meeting. Topics included updates to the city’s comprehensive plan, formation of the Carmel Climate Action Advisory Committee and the Hamilton County Emergency Management Operations Plan. (Read coverage of other items on the agenda at youarecurrent.com.).

What happened: Prior to the meeting, the council’s land use committee met to discuss proposed updates to the city’s comprehensive plan. The full council did not discuss or vote on the plan during its meeting.

What it means: The committee approved several amendments to the plan. They include: removing the typical corridor designation along College Avenue (except between 104th and 108th streets), removing the typical corridor designation along 96th Street between Towne Road and I-465, removing the typical corridor designation along 146th Street between Oak Ridge Road and U.S. 31, and removing proposed connector roads between College Avenue and Westfield Boulevard and between Rohrer Road and Circle Drive.

What’s next: The council will vote on the updated comprehensive plan at a future meeting.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance on first reading establishing the Carmel Climate Action Advisory Committee.

What it means: The 13-member committee will include appointments made by the mayor, city council, Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees, Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation board, Carmel High School student government, Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council and ex-officio members from several city departments. The committee’s tasks include creating a strategic plan of recommended projects that conform with the Carmel Climate Action Plan, providing recommendations and reporting quarterly to the city council.

What happened: The council adopted a resolution approving the Hamilton County Emergency Management Operations Plan.

What it means: HCEM recently implemented the 2022 countywide emergency operations plan, which includes details about responsibilities of local units within the county in responding to large-scale emergencies.

What’s next: HCEM is seeking to become the first in the state to receive accreditation, and the city’s approval of its plan will support that process.