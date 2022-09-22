Broadway actress to teach auditioning class

Sierra Boggess, the Broadway star of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” will teach two in-person auditioning classes Oct 15 for Discovering Broadway Inc. at Grace Church, 5504 146th St., Noblesville. The nonprofit incubates Broadway-bound musicals and offers master classes to local artists. Twenty-five percent of class participants are sponsored at-risk youth and BIPOC artists.

“For our young artists, learning from Sierra Boggess is a dream come true,” Discovering Broadway founder Joel Kirk stated. “I am thrilled for the attending students to have the opportunity to experience the expertise and acquire knowledge from one of Broadway’s most beloved leading ladies.”

Earlier this spring, Erika Henningsen taught two classes. Previous instructors include Christy Altomare, Corey Cott, Kris Kukul, and Samantha Pauly. For more on the class and organization, visit discoveringbroadway.org.

Boggess has been seen on Broadway in the Tony-nominated musical “School Of Rock,”; “It Shoulda Been You” directed by David Hyde Pierce; two separate engagements of the Broadway production of “The Phantom of the Opera” (the first for the show’s 25th Anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis); the revival of “Master Class” (opposite Tyne Daly); and “The Little Mermaid.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to work with this new generation of theater makers,” Boggess stated.