Zionsville Chamber of Commerce blog & podcast aims to promote businesses

In early 2020, there was a growing need for Zionsville Chamber of Commerce member businesses to broaden their reach and share more information with the public, particularly at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allyson Gutwein, the chamber’s executive director, said that the chamber thought blogs and podcasts were an excellent way to provide a platform for small businesses and nonprofits that serve the Zionsville community.

“Not everyone is able to make it to a marketing or in-person event,” Gutwein said. “But if we have options like this, it allows for them to still find out information about our members.”

According to Gutwein, the Chamber Chat blog, which launched in early 2020, and the Chamber Chat podcast, which debuted in early 2021, have been quite popular among members. The blog and podcast benefits are included in membership for businesses, nonprofits and any other members of the chamber that are above the community supporter level.

Gutwein said that 50-plus episodes have been produced in a little more a year, and some episodes have gained significant traction with local and international listeners. The podcasts can be streamed on the chamber’s website, on Spotify, and many other listening platforms.

“It’s name recognition. It’s brand recognition,” Gutwein said. “It’s understanding someone’s story so that whenever someone is ready to purchase or use a service business, they think of these businesses first, because they already feel that familiarity with them.”

Tricia Phillips, owner of the Pampered Pooch Resort & Spa, said that she had a meeting with the chamber before her business even opened to discuss all the benefits available to them as members. Phillips was a guest on the “Chamber Chat” podcast on Feb. 28.

“The more we can get exposure and get our name out in the community, the better,” Phillips said.

Phillips noted that her business has been consistently busy since opening in March 2022.

Gutwein said that several members have reached out to the chamber recently to do a podcast episode, and they have a waiting list of about 10 at this time. She noted that numerous episodes will be recorded Sept. 30 and released on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the weeks following.

To read the blog or listen to the podcast, visit zionsvillechamber.org.