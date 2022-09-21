Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville

New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities.

AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.

The proposed project would include homes ranging from 1,800 square feet to 2,700 square feet with average rents ranging from $2,000 to $2,500 per month, said Matthew Price, an attorney with Indianapolis-based Dentons Bingham Greenebaum law firm.

Price told the Noblesville Common Council last month that the median household income of people living in AMH Development’s communities is $122,000. Price said there are minimum one-year leases and that many people decide to stay in the same home for three to five years.

Price did not respond to an email seeking more information about the development timeline for Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC is also planning a second rental home community in Noblesville known as Promise Run that would consist of 147 single-family lots.

Promise Run would be on about 52 acres on the west side of Promise Road adjacent to 196th Street, according to the company. If approved, AMH Development, LLC would build the project in three phases starting next spring with a targeted completion date in the fall of 2025, according to documents filed with the city.