Night & Day diversions – September 20, 2022

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘DECEPTION’

“DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Hands on a Hardbody’

Mud Creek Players’ production of “Hands on a Hardbody” continues through Sept. 24 at Mud Creek  Barn Theater, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org

‘Nunsense’

The Actors Theatre of Indiana presents “Nunsense” through Sept. 25 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

‘Rehearsal for Murder’

The Belfry Theatre will present “Rehearsal for Murder,” a murder mystery, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at the Ivy Tech Auditorium in Noblesville. For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com.

Herp Alpert and Lani Hall

Herp Alpert and Lani Hall are set to perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit the centerpresents.org.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit the centerpresents.org.

‘Lewis Black: Off the Rails”

Comedian Lewis Black’s “Off the Rails” show is set for 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit the centerpresents.org.

The Florence

A grand-opening celebration, including a performance, of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s new black box theater called The Florence will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel. For tickets, visit ghdttheflorence.eventbrite.com.


