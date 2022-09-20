Dad’s Day Breakfast program enters 20th year

After losing his high school-age son to a viral heart infection in 2002, Bill Bissmeyer of Indianapolis began organizing Dad’s Day Breakfasts at Cathedral High School.

After attending a few of the breakfasts, Zionsville resident Larry Nicolet and his son, Mark, started their own Dad’s Breakfast at Zionsville Community High School. Nicolet led the breakfasts for 15 years, even after his own children had graduated.

John Waller and his oldest son began attending when his son was a freshman at ZCHS, and Waller said they rarely missed a breakfast in four years. The next Dads’ Day Breakfast at ZCHS is Sept. 22.

“Sometimes, the student’s school commitments and the dad’s work responsibilities can be all-consuming, and next thing you know it’s May,” Waller stated. “These breakfasts force you to carve out an hour a month to spend with your son or daughter.”

The monthly meetings feature a guest speaker who speaks for 20-30 minutes. According to a press release, past contributors usually, but not always, have been associated with sports.

“I learn from the speakers at least one or two valuable lessons each month about how I can be a better dad and son,” Waller said.

The breakfasts take place seven Thursdays over the course of the school year. Besides the Sept. 22 breakfast, the remaining dates are Oct. 20, Nov. 17, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16 and April 20.

The program is held in the ZCHS East Café and runs from 7:15-8:15 a.m. Attendees should enter at Door 41 on the southeast side of the campus.

The cost is $20 for fathers and their children, and $5 for each additional child. All proceeds pay for hot food and coffee.

Anyone interested in being included in the monthly RSVP email should write to john.waller@dinsmore.com or should send a direct message to @ZvilleDadsDay on Twitter.