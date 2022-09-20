Blueprint for Improvement: Midcentury modern-inspired kitchen

Built in 1960 in Indy’s Nora neighborhood, this home’s owners were ready to bring function and style to their kitchen, while preserving the home’s mid-century roots.

Maple cabinets in a warm wood tone with flat-panel door and drawer fronts bring a modern touch and a sleek midcentury feel.

Cambria quartz countertops provide a natural stone appearance with added durability and minimal maintenance.

Ceramic tile creates a grid pattern along the backsplash, echoing the geometry of the cabinetry and infusing the space with midcentury style.

Cool gray tones weaved with a hint of green balance the warm wood tones, providing visual harmony and a pop of color.

A window replaced a portion of upper cabinetry, helping brighten and open the space, while additional storage solutions increase functionality in the lower cabinetry.