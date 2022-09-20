Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Midcentury modern-inspired kitchen

By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1960 in Indy’s Nora neighborhood, this home’s owners were ready to bring function and style to their kitchen, while preserving the home’s mid-century roots.

  • Maple cabinets in a warm wood tone with flat-panel door and drawer fronts bring a modern touch and a sleek midcentury feel.
  • Cambria quartz countertops provide a natural stone appearance with added durability and minimal maintenance.
  • Ceramic tile creates a grid pattern along the backsplash, echoing the geometry of the cabinetry and infusing the space with midcentury style.
  • Cool gray tones weaved with a hint of green balance the warm wood tones, providing visual harmony and a pop of color.
  • A window replaced a portion of upper cabinetry, helping brighten and open the space, while additional storage solutions increase functionality in the lower cabinetry.


