Former Wolf Run Golf Club is to be repurposed into the Carpenter Nature Preserve in the coming years (Photo courtesy of the Town of Zionsville)

Nature grant awarded to Zionsville Parks Foundation 

Zionsville Community

The Zionsville Parks Foundation will convert a portion of the Zionsville Golf Course to pollinator meadows, which will be funded by a $14,970 nature grant awarded by the Duke Energy Foundation.

The parks foundation will install interpretive signage on the golf course for players to learn more about the role pollinator meadows play in maintaining habitats for native wildlife.

According to the Duke Energy Foundation website, the nature grant is intended to “highlight programs that reflect a commitment to climate resiliency.”

Nancy Carpenter, president of the Zionsville Parks Foundation, said the project will require weeding and removal of the existing monoculture grassland and the seeding and planting of native vegetation. When that works work is complete, the grassland will essentially be on auto pilot.

“First of all, it doesn’t have to be mowed,” Carpenter said, “And second of all, it will create wildlife habitat for pollinators and birds and will become beautiful native plant life instead of monoculture grassland.”

Carpenter said the project will likely be underway sometime in the next few months, and that once the plants are established, they will take a couple years to become fully mature.

“This project supports the goals outlined in Zionsville’s Climate Action Plan, the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge and the conservation mission of the parks department and my administration,” Mayor Emily Styron stated in a press release.

Carpenter said she hopes for support from future donations and grants, as there are hundreds of acres the foundation would like to return to forest, pollinator areas and meadows.

“This is just our first project of this nature,” Carpenter said. “That’s why we want to get a lot of educational information and signage out there to really get the public engaged.”


