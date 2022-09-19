Current Publishing
Fishers City Council passes project agreement on economic developments

At the Sept. 19 Fishers City Council meeting, councilors approved proposals for Andretti Global and Stevanato Group to build multi-million-dollar projects in Fishers. The council also heard the first introduction for expansion of the Fishers District that will include an event center that will be the new home for the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team.

The council voted to approve an agreement with Andretti Global to build a $200 million racing and technology headquarters on the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport property near 96th street and Hague Road. The 575,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 90 acres in Fishers near the Nickel Plate Trail Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. It is expected to create up to 500 new jobs by 2026.

The Stevanato Group expansion project agreement also passed. That project has already started construction at the Fishers Life Science Park. The company proposed an investment of $512 million and hire a total of 515 employees by 2031 and isprojected to be operational by 2024.


