Carmel High School graduate receives national award for volunteer work

Service has always been a major part of Sofia-Alexandra Colon’s life.

“I have been volunteering with my family for as long as I can remember,” Colon said. “One of the many lessons that my parents taught my brother and I was to always give back to those in need and always be willing to lend a hand and be a servant leader by leading by example.”

Throughout the years, she has volunteered with the Family Career and Community Leaders of America chapter at Carmel High School, the Ice Skating Club of Indianapolis, Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Mya Smith Foundation and through the Adrian (Mich.) College skating teams.

Colon’s volunteerism has not gone unnoticed. This summer, she was honored in Houston with The President’s Youth Service Award.

Mya Smith-Edmonds, chair of the Smith Foundation and co-host of the Presidential Youth Award ceremony, nominated Colon for the award because of her long commitment in volunteering for the coat drive that she conducts every year in the Indianapolis community.

“She reached out to me and told me that I was chosen to receive the award, and she flew me down to Houston,” said Colon, a 2019 CHS graduate.

The award was given to 50 volunteers ages 5 to 25 for their volunteer work.

“We were honored to have a powerful speech given to us by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as well as entrepreneur Tyla-Simone Crayton,” Colon said.

There was a performance by “America’s Got Talent” winner Victory Brinker.

Colon, a senior, is on three skating teams at Adrian College: collegiate and open collegiate synchronized skating teams and an intercollegiate figure skating team.

“I am so excited for what this season has in store, especially with new head coach Dana Hall,” Colon said. “I am also excited to finish my senior year strong, not only in skating, but academically as well.”

Colon is in the process of applying to occupational therapy programs throughout Indiana.