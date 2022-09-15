Bungee fitness facility opens in Noblesville

By Sammy Bredar

A low-impact, high-cardio workout facility has opened its doors in Noblesville.

Fling Bungee Fitness, at 14640 Herriman Blvd., opened in June and offers bungee and HIIT classes, in addition to yoga, strength training, rebounder and more, said Karrie Lacina, owner of Fling Bungee Fitness.

The facility focuses on a fun way to engage in a workout that is choreographed and set to music, according to Lacina, who described Fling Bungee Fitness as a boutique fitness studio. Showers with complimentary toiletries, private lockers and premium equipment are available for patrons to use.

Lacina said Fling Bungee Fitness has different workout package options available, along with single class, packages and memberships. All patrons beginning at Fling Bungee Fitness with the Level One workout, which is an introduction to Bungee Fitness, Lacina said.

Lacina said she has been doing fitness since her early 20s.

“I saw a Bungee video on Facebook and it inspired me,” she said.

Lacina said the workout looked fun but challenging, noting that she jumped on the idea to bring it to Noblesville so she could share the bungee workout concept with the public. All fitness levels are welcome, and individuals must be at least 14 years old, while those under 18 must have a waiver signed by their parent or guardian.

“It’s great because it’s low impact, high cardio,” Lacina said.

For more information on Fling Bungee Fitness, visit flingbungeefitness.com/.