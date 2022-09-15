A Tennessee man and his 4-year-old son were killed in a crash on Ind. 32 east of Noblesville Sept. 3.

Christopher A. Edwards, 28, and his 4-year-old son, whose identity was not provided, were found inside a Chevy Camaro that was discovered on the creek bed where Ind. 32 crosses Stony Creek. A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy observed heavy black smoke around 12:48 a.m. Sept. 3 and found the scene of a single-car crash on Ind. 32 east of Deshane Ave., which is east of Noblesville.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling westbound on Ind. 32 and that multiple road closure signs were posted. The vehicle drove westbound past the signs and struck a “Road Closed” sign.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle continued traveling to where a bridge was removed by the Indiana Dept. of Transportation and became airborne, police said. The bridge is being replaced by INDOT.

The vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed as it crossed the creek and struck an abutment on the other side, authorities said. Officials said the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames and heavily damaged.

Once the fire was extinguished by the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Noblesville Fire Dept., the bodies of an adult male and an unknown child were found inside. Authorities said that Edwards likely lived in Tennessee and is originally from Anderson.

The crash is under investigation by the Hamilton County Crash Investigation Team.