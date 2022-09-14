Current Publishing
An artist rendering of the new expansion of Stevanato Group set to open in 2024. (Rendering courtesy the City of Fishers).

Italian manufacturing company to bring 500-plus jobs to Fishers

The city of Fishers announced Sept. 14 the expansion of Italian manufacturing company, Stevanato Group. Last June, the Stevanato Group announced plans to build a 200,000 square foot, $140 million facility at the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park. 

Earlier this year, Stevanato executives approached the City of Fishers about expansion of the planned facility. The company will propose an investment of $512 million and hire a total of 515 employees by 2031. If approved by the Fishers City Council, the Stevanto facility will open in early 2024.

“Stevanato’s additional commitment to Fishers is incredibly encouraging for the market, this sector, and reaffirming Fishers’ position as a destination for life science firms,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “By more than doubling their investment in Fishers, Stevanato’s position as a global leader will undoubtedly positively impact our community and regional neighbors.”

The Fishers City Council will vote on the economic developments for the Stevanato Group at its Sept. 19 meeting. 


