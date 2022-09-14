Bicentennial Commission seeks hosts for traveling exhibit

The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission is seeking hosts next year for its upcoming travel exhibit.

The commission, which serves as the governing body of the Bicentennial Celebration, said that businesses, nonprofits, schools, libraries, retirement communities and any organization with indoor space capable of housing the exhibit are eligible to host. There is no charge to be a host, according to the commission.

The traveling exhibit will include two 8-by-8-foot, one-sided, free-standing panels with educational and historical information about Hamilton County’s history. A team of local historians will produce the content for the exhibit, while a graphic designer will design it, the commission said.

The exhibit will encompass all five themes of the 2023 Bicentennial: art, diversity/inclusion, education, historic preservation and parks/environment. The historical content based on the themes will educate the history topics that long-time citizens may not be aware of, according to the commission.

Each host will receive the exhibit for one week with pick-up and drop-off to be arranged with each host. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Collaboration Hub, 11810 Technology Dr., Fishers, and will run from March through the end of October.

To view and sign up for an exhibition date, visit hamcoturns200.com/traveling-exhibit. Exhibition dates are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis with the deadline to sign up being Oct. 1.