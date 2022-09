Where’s Amy attended Actors Theatre of Indiana’s Sept. 9 opening-night performance of “Nunsense” at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The talented cast of five women portraying nuns entertained the audience with hysterical songs and dances. Do not miss this show, which runs through Oct. 25. Next up for ATI is “Violet” running Oct. 28-Nov. 13. For more. visit atistage.org.