Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – September 13, 2022

Night & Day diversions – September 13, 2022

0
By on Event Calendar

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

’The Soulful Side’

“Blair Clark: The Soulful of The Great American Songbook” is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Hands on a Hardbody’

Mud Creek Players’ production of “Hands on a Hardbody” continues through Sept. 24 at Mud Creek  Barn Theater, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org

‘Nunsense’

The Actors Theatre of Indiana presents “Nunsense” through Sept. 25 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.


More Headlines

Actors Theatre of Indiana brings ‘Nunsense’ back to the state Carmel in brief — September 13, 2022 Carmel in brief — September 6, 2022 Fishers actress plays key role in Mud Creek musical Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre announces 50th season Westfield High School students get ready for homecoming, HOCO Fest
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact