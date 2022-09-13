Night & Day diversions – September 13, 2022

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

’The Soulful Side’

“Blair Clark: The Soulful of The Great American Songbook” is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Hands on a Hardbody’

Mud Creek Players’ production of “Hands on a Hardbody” continues through Sept. 24 at Mud Creek Barn Theater, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org

‘Nunsense’

The Actors Theatre of Indiana presents “Nunsense” through Sept. 25 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.