Developer withdraws petition for rezoning

A developer who sought to rezone more than 180 acres of land on the north side of Ind. 38 in Westfield has withdrawn his application with the city.

Indianapolis-based Holladay Properties had approached the city earlier this year seeking to rezone 183.5 acres of land on the north side of Ind. 38 between Anthony Road and Hinkle Road from agriculture/single-family rural district to the Northpoint II PUD District. Chris Wilkes, who oversees development for Holladay Properties, went before Westfield City Council members Aug. 22 regarding the request and said a global company was looking to locate its business on the land.

However, the city’s director of community development, Kevin Todd, told council members at its Sept. 12 meeting that Holladay Properties had withdrawn its petition. Wilkes, who did not appear at the meeting, was asked by the council a month ago to return with more information from the company.

Wilkes said he could not publicly identify the company because of confidentiality but noted that it was a global firm involved in advanced manufacturing.

The rezoning proposal, however, had already received an unfavorable recommendation from the city’s Advisory Plan Commission in August after residents living in the area voiced concerns about noise and lighting. Council members did not publicly comment on the withdrawal of the rezoning petition during their latest meeting.

Todd confirmed after the meeting that Wilkes withdrew his application earlier in the day on Sept.12 but did not provide a reason for doing so. There will be a three-month waiting period before a different proposal can be presented by Holladay Properties, he added.

The company will also have to wait six months if it plans to present something similar to its original proposal to the city, according to Todd.