Carmel PorchFest keeps growing

The Failers have been part of Carmel PorchFest’s success since it started.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been nine years,” said Aaron Adelsperger, singer/guitarist of the Indianapolis-based band. “We love being a part of Carmel Porchfest, and always look forward to it. We’ll keep coming back until they get tired of us.”

Carmel PorchFest, featuring 18 porch hosts and 53 bands, is set for noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 in downtown Carmel.

This is the second year that Late Night on Main will be held the Friday night before Carmel PorchFest. Late Night on Main is scheduled for Sept. 16 in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

“We are again calling the Late Night on Main event, our ‘PorchFest Favorites’ night and we will have two Carmel PorchFest bands performing on stage,” said Sondra Schwieterman, Carmel PorchFest and Late Night on Main event manager.

The Brothers Footman, which has performed at PorchFest since 2018, will perform from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Lisa Frank and the Trapper Keepers will perform from 10:40 p.m. to midnight.

“New this year at Late Night on Main, we are blocking off two city blocks to allow more room for vendors, we created a designated dance floor, and we are opening the event at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.,” Schwieterman said. “We are also working with the School of Rock to open for the other bands. They will perform on the street in front of the stage from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.”

Schwieterman said PorchFest is partnering with Carmel on Canvas to give their artists an exciting location to paint. The artists will be set up at 2nd Street NW.

“We also have several sponsors that will have onsite booths, including Republic Airways, which is bringing their simulator for guests to experience,” Schwieterman said.

The Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael VIP Lounge is open for the second year for sponsors and donors.

“We do expect more people this year, as we continue to grow every year and offer more experiences to our guests,” Schwieterman said.

For more, visit carmelporchfest.org.