RISE Fest set to rock for nonprofits

Among the goals for last year’s inaugural RISE Fest fundraiser was for the daylong music festival to become an annual event.

So far, organizers seem poised to accomplish that objective.

Conceived by local musicians as a way to combine live performances with fundraising, the second RISE Fest – featuring a combined eight local bands and artists on two stages — will be presented from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Spencer Farm Winery, 7015 E. 161st St., in Noblesville.

Ninety percent of proceeds from the free, family-friendly event will benefit four Hamilton County nonprofits: The Cooper House (Noblesville), Open Doors (Westfield), Resounding Joy (Carmel) and Highmark Church (Fishers). The other 10 percent will be awarded as a scholarship to a Hamilton County high school senior who plans to pursue a music-related college degree.

Last year’s event raised $4,550 for local nonprofits, and this year’s goal is $6,000. RISE stands for “rockers impacting and serving everyone.”

“The feedback (last year) was very positive from the bands, the attendees, Spencer Farm Winery and the sponsors,” said Andy Binford, RISE Fest founder and executive director. “This is the reason we are doing it again. So far, so good.”

Binford, a Westfield resident who plays bass in two of the participating bands, expects more than 750 people to attend at some point throughout the event. Each band/artist will perform for 20 minutes.

“I enjoy seeing people of all ages having a fun day outside enjoying music, spending only as much (money) as they want to, or nothing at all, with all proceeds going to help those in need,” Binford said. “(It’s a) win-win event.”

Guests can bring their own chairs, blankets and coolers with food and non-alcoholic beverages. Spencer Farm Winery wine will be available for purchase, with a portion of sales benefitting the nonprofits. Bier Brewery will sell beer on-site. Additional concessions will be available for purchase at the Tastys by Tasha food truck.

The performers are John Prince, Jett Haddix, Board Meeting, Audio Hygiene, Blind Vision, Rain Dogs, Rhino Down and Naptown Hepcats.

For more or to donate online, visit RiseFest.net.