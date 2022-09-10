Amanda’s Market to showcase local artists, vendors

By Sammy Bredar

Amanda’s Exchange, Lux & Ivy and Newman and Co. will partner to host the fourth iteration of Amanda’s Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Amanda’s Exchange, 715 E. Carmel Dr., in Carmel. The outdoor event for all ages is open to the public and will feature more than 50 vendors.

Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy, explained how Amanda’s Mar brings a unique opportunity for engagement and connection.

“The main goal has always been for (Amanda) to share her platform with artists and makers within the community and to give the community something unique to experience, because we don’t have a lot of this type of event here in Carmel,” Baldwin said.

Amanda Newman, owner of Amanda’s Exchange, said the market aims to provide a “unique shopping experience.”

“We wanted to create an event to bring together the community to showcase local artisans,” Newman said. “We also use the event to bring awareness to a local charity or organization that’s doing great things in our community.”

Art showcased at the event will include paintings, ceramic and jewelry making. Vendors include curated vintage booths, fresh flowers, men’s gifts, jewelry and consignment. Food trucks will also be on site.

There will be a giveaway and fundraiser at the Amanda’s Market event, which will support ReSource, Newman’s clothing and supply pantry. Visit amandasexchange.shop/pages/resource to learn more about ReSource. Visit amandasmarket.com for more information about Amanda’s Market.