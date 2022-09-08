Fall Festival features smoke and fire safety demonstration and Safety Zone

Current Publishing
Zionsville Community

This year’s Zionsville Fall Festival will feature a Smoke and Fire Safety Demonstration from 3-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10. The Zionsville Fire Dept. is conducting the engaging event with the goal of demonstrating the importance of residential sprinkler systems in a potential emergency.

ZFD will be set up in the Safety Zone most of the day Saturday. Activities like Touch-a-Truck, the Youth Firefighter Combat Challenge, and Sparky’s closet will be set up to give family members a glimpse at the life of a firefighter. Adults also can participate in the Fatal Vision Goggle demonstration to learn the dangers of intoxicated driving.

There will be plenty of activities available for each member of the family to have fun while learning a bit about safety.


