Carmel Middle School staff, on-site AED help save life of fan at football game

The importance of having an automated external defibrillator on-site at athletic events was proven again.

An AED was used to save the life of a Hamilton Southeastern Junior High fan who suffered a medical emergency and was unresponsive before an Aug. 17 eighth-grade football game at Carmel Middle School.

“We were fortunate that there were some willing fans with medical backgrounds who jumped in and started the process,” CMS athletic director Darren Monke said.

Monke said CMS head coach Kevin Vogt saw the commotion and assisted with CPR. An HSE Junior High spectator, who identified herself as a medical professional, assisted with the CPR and later used the AED.

“We’re fortunate at Carmel Clay Schools to have multiple AEDs around,” Monke said. “We were able to use it on the man until the ambulance arrived. She was taking his pulse and the AED did its job, thankfully. He was taken to the hospital, where he recovered.”

Monke said there are two AEDs stationed outside for wellness classes and athletic events.

“Our St. Vincent athletic trainer carries one on him at all times during practice and games,” Monke said. “He was inside doing something, so I ran to get the one that was on the north end of the field in a little storage area.”

Monke said staff and assistant coaches opened gates to get the ambulance in.

“Everybody did their part,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have staff members that were aware and people in the stands who helped.”

Monke said some Carmel Police Dept. members stayed on the scene, and when the fan was stable, they radioed an update on his condition.

“We were able to tell the coaching staff and some of the fans that had assisted and the Hamilton Southeastern bench as well,” he said. “So, we weren’t waiting all game to hear the outcome.”

Monke said he has been at CMS for 11 years and it’s the first time an AED has been used at a home athletic event.