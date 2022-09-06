Current Publishing
Flexware Innovation acquired by Hitachi Global

Flexware Innovations, Inc., a Fishers-based technology company, was acquired Aug. 31 by Hitachi Global, a Japanese manufacturing corporation. 

The acquisition will accelerate Hitachi’s North American shop floor operations and enterprise systems, according to the company.

Flexware Innovation has been a leading manufacturing Systems Integrator since 1996. The partnership is expected to help strengthen business for Flexware Innovation, with Hitachi now owning the company. 

Moreover, Flexware Innovation will also grow its manufacturing execution systems, supervisory control and data acquisition software development, business intelligence and enterprise resource planning implementation capabilities across North America to help leaders increase corporate value, according to Hitachi Global.

Supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has created a need for quality and productivity improvements across all industry sectors that Hitachi plans to address by creating new business value by using products in operational technology and information technology.  


