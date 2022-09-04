Westfield High School students get ready for homecoming, HOCO Fest

Westfield High School students have plenty of fun planned this year as they gear up for homecoming with spirit days, a dance, and HOCO Fest that will bring a carnival-like atmosphere for the public to enjoy.

The weeklong festivities at the high school will kick off Sept. 12 with homecoming spirit days as students dress up based on a particular theme each day, said Kevin Morse, chemistry and science teacher who also serves as junior class sponsor.

A homecoming parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 between Westfield Intermediate School and the high school, while a homecoming pep rally will follow the next day during school, Morse said. The crowning of the homecoming king and queen will take place at halftime during the 7 p.m. football game between Westfield and Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Sam Mefford, a senior, said the idea of HOCO Fest was developed a year ago and hopes things go well this year for the fest, which has a theme of a carnival and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 in the high school bus parking lot.The public can expect to see a dunk tank, face painting and other carnival-like activities, Mefford said.

Mefford said he’s been able to learn tips from other student government leaders in past years that has been beneficial from a planning perspective.

“Taking what I’ve learned from them has gone a really long way,” Mefford said. “Homecoming is one of those things that I always get excited about.”

Live music from School of Rock in Carmel and food vendors will also be available during HOCO Fest, said Drew Collins, a senior who serves as student body president with student government. He also anticipates HOCO Fest will be well attended by the community.

“I’m just looking forward to the success of it all,” Collins said. “Just get involved, we have a lot to offer and I think it’s going to be a great week.”

HOCO Fest is put on by the Westfield High School class office who are students elected by their peers based on their grade level, said Nora Flickinger, a junior class officer who is also helping to plan this year’s festivities. Flickinger, who serves on the school’s operations committee, said her role involves being in charge of the layout of HOCO Fest and overseeing volunteers.

Flickinger said she hopes elementary school students will use the event as a learning experience.

“I think our goal is to make sure it becomes a tradition and look at kids in high school and say, ‘I want to be able to do that,’” Flickinger said. “I really like the school spirit and sense of community during homecoming week and we, as student government (leaders), get to put together the end goal and see it come to life.”

Schedule of events