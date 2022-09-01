Traffic shifts planned on Ind. 32 starting Tuesday 

The Indiana Department of Transportation says traffic shifts are planned on Ind. 32 in Noblesville starting on Tuesday that will continue through the end of October.

An INDOT contractor, Calumet Civil Contractor, Inc., will begin the second phase of roundabout construction on the north side of Ind. 32 and Ind. 38. The south side will be open in a right in, right out configuration only, according to INDOT.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Ind. 32 will remain open at all times. The work is an added travel lanes project on Ind. 32 from Mensa Drive to Ind. 38 with roundabouts at River Road and Ind. 38 intersections.

Construction will take place in multiple traffic phases to maintain mobility, according to INDOT. Officials remind drivers to use caution and be aware of workers and equipment when traveling through active work zones with all work being weather dependent.