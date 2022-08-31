Carmel Clay Schools fully staffed with teachers, feeling tight labor market in other positions 

As school districts across the nation struggle with staffing shortages, Carmel Clay Schools is feeling the strain in some departments and faring much better in others.

CCS Assistant Supt. Thomas Oestreich presented an overview of district staffing levels at the Aug. 22 school board meeting. He said every teaching position had been filled for the 2022-23 school year and that teacher turnover remains low.

“We are fortunate to be a destination district for many teachers in the state and in the country,” Oestreich said.

CCS receives “many applicants” for every open elementary teacher position, Oestreich said, and a recent assistant principal opening at an elementary school drew 150 applicants. Positions that are becoming tougher to fill include science and math teachers at the secondary level and special education roles, he said.

The district has more bus drivers on staff this year compared to the previous school year, meaning fewer drivers are running double routes. Staffing levels remain too low, however, to eliminate the “no bus zones” implemented before the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“We’re moving in a positive direction (with hiring bus drivers),” Oestreich said. “We would love to get back to where we were before the pandemic.”

CCS is also looking to boost its roster of instructional assistants and substitute teachers. Both positions are available on a part- or full-time basis.

