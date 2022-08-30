Current Publishing
Silver alert issued for 89-year-old last seen in Carmel

Jack Hufford

Carmel police are seeking assistance in locating an 89-year-old man last seen in the city at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

Jack Hufford is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate SUO805.

Hufford is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. A statewide silver alert has been declared to help locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carmel Police Dept. at 317-773-1300 or call 911.


