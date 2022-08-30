Diversity Coalition to host event

The Noblesville Diversity Coalition will host an upcoming community event designed to build relationships and allow individuals to listen and learn from one another.

Community Conversations will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Mustard Seed Gardens, 77 Metsker Lane, Noblesville, said Corinne Gunter, communication specialist and consultant with the coalition. The coalition is a nonprofit educational organization created in February 2018 by a group of Noblesville residents, leaders in the faith and business communities and organizations, according to its website.

“We believe Community Conversations is one way we can unite our community by building relationships by listening and learning from one another,” Gunter said. “Through conversations, we can take steps to increase our understanding, build connections with others and bridge the divides that separate us. The goal is civil conversations, increased understanding and widening our perspectives.”

During the event, attendees will be welcomed by a representative from the coalition, who will frame the evening. After an introduction and instruction, those in attendance will move to a randomly assigned table, Gunter said.

Before conversations begin, community members will be asked to commit to listening and sharing based on conversation guidelines, and each table will engage in a 60-minute conversation guided by a trained Community Conversation table host, according to Gunter.

“The trained host will help guide pace and participation, ensuring equal opportunity for sharing and listening,” Gunter said. “The evening will come to a close with a brief large-group reflection time allowing anyone to share insights and highlights from the discussion. The goal is to work together to foster better ways to engage with one another and make Noblesville a more welcoming and inclusive community for all.”

The event is open to anyone who lives and works in Noblesville age 16 and older. It is free, but registration is required in advance because of limited space.

Those interested in registering are asked to sign up on NDC’s website or on its Facebook page. For more information, visit noblesvillediversitycoalition.org/.