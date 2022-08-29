Snapshot: Artomobila

Hundreds of car enthusiasts attended Carmel Artomobilia Aug. 27 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. There were plenty of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, MGs and muscle cars lined up throughout the streets for the free car show. The event began in 2008 and has grown considerably.
2016 McLaren 570S (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)
1947 MG TC (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)
Ferrari sponsored by The Stutz, a Turner Woodard-sponsored car. (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)
Lamborghini (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)
Lamborghini (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)
1975 Oldsmobile Hurst convertible (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)
Graham Rahal Brands custom Corvette with rendering of Zionsville headquarters set to be built. (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)
1962 MG A (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)
1967 Shelby GT500 (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)