Carmel school board races set

The ballot has been set for the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees election on Nov. 8

Candidate filing ended at noon Aug. 26. Candidates are:

District 1

Sheldon Barnes

Jenny Brake

Stephanie Ann Flittner

Kristin L. Kouka

District 2

Lori B. Long

Jennifer Nelson-Williams (incumbent)

Adam Sharp

District 3

Gregory (Greg) S. Brown

Jake Nichols

Incumbents Layla Spanenberg, who has represented District 1 since 2010, and Mike Kerschner, who has represented District 3 since 2014, did not file for re-election. Current has reached out to both school board members for comment.