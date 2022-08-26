Carmel school board races set

The ballot has been set for the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees election on Nov. 8
Candidate filing ended at noon Aug. 26. Candidates are:
District 1
- Sheldon Barnes
- Jenny Brake
- Stephanie Ann Flittner
- Kristin L. Kouka
District 2
- Lori B. Long
- Jennifer Nelson-Williams (incumbent)
- Adam Sharp
District 3
- Gregory (Greg) S. Brown
- Jake Nichols
Incumbents Layla Spanenberg, who has represented District 1 since 2010, and Mike Kerschner, who has represented District 3 since 2014, did not file for re-election. Current has reached out to both school board members for comment.