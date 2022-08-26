Current Publishing
Carmel school board races set

The ballot has been set for the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees election on Nov. 8

Candidate filing ended at noon Aug. 26. Candidates are:

District 1

  • Sheldon Barnes
  • Jenny Brake
  • Stephanie Ann Flittner
  • Kristin L. Kouka

District 2

  • Lori B. Long
  • Jennifer Nelson-Williams (incumbent)
  • Adam Sharp

District 3

  • Gregory (Greg) S. Brown
  • Jake Nichols

Incumbents Layla Spanenberg, who has represented District 1 since 2010, and Mike Kerschner, who has represented District 3 since 2014, did not file for re-election. Current has reached out to both school board members for comment.


