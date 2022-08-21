Filing opens for Westfield Washington School Board races

Current Publishing
Candidates have started filing for school board races across Hamilton County that will be decided by voters this fall, although no individuals have stepped up so far seeking to represent Westfield Washington Schools.

No candidates have filed for three open seats on the Westfield Washington School Board as of Aug. 5, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office. Seats representing District 2, District 4 and an at-large position will be up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election.

The District 2 seat is held by Bill Anderson, who serves as vice president of the board and was elected in November 2018.

The District 4 seat is held by Rebecca Ogle, who was also elected the same year as Anderson and serves as president of the school board. The at-large seat is held by Amber Willis, who began her term on the board in January 2015.

Although no individuals have yet filed, Hamilton County Elections Administrator Beth Sheller said she does not anticipate any vacancies. However, if there is a vacancy, the school board has guidelines to follow for the new year, Sheller said.

Individuals seeking to run as a school board candidate will be required to turn in all necessary paperwork by noon Aug. 26.


