Fishers firefighter arrested after allegedly punching police officers during welfare check

A Fishers Fire Dept. firefighter is facing preliminary charges after allegedly punching police officers when they woke him up to perform a welfare check Aug. 9.

Chase Eggleton, who was off duty, was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police in Indianapolis, near 82nd Street and Shadeland Avenue, after officers responded to a welfare check on a man who was unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white truck.

Eggleton is facing charges of battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His initial hearing is set for Aug. 25.

Fishers Fire Dept. has been made aware of Eggleton’s arrest and has placed him on administrative leave. He has been employed with the department since Dec. 2019.

According to court documents, when one of the officers opened the driver’s side door, he saw a firearm near the sleeping Eggleton. After removing the firearm, the officer woke the driver, who then pushed the officer away. After the officer pushed back to avoid being hit, Eggleton started punching him in the head, according to the documents.

While trying to subdue the suspect, officers twice deployed stun guns on Eggleton after he began reaching around the vehicle for what officers suspected to be another weapon. A second firearm was later found in the driver’s side door, according to the court documents.

After stun guns were deployed, Eggleton fell outside his vehicle and was eventually handcuffed on the ground by officers. On the way to the hospital, an officer noticed that Eggleton smelled of alcohol, according to court documents.

Court records show that Eggleton had been arrested in 2014 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. In that case, he faced three misdemeanors and a Level 6 felony charge. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges and all other charges were dismissed.