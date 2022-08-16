Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land

The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting.

What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the southeast corner of 106th Street and Lakeshore Drive East.

What it means: The home, which is for sale and listed at $415,000, is at an intersection the city plans to convert into a roundabout in the future. Construction of the roundabout will require the city to use some of the existing yard of the home. The city plans to lease the home until the roundabout is built, at which point it will sell the property to a new homeowner.

What’s next: The city does not have a timeline for when the roundabout will be built.

What happened: The city approved an ordinance on first reading modifying how Carmel Audit Committee officers are selected and amending the committee’s powers and duties.

What it means: The ordinance adds a requirement that residents appointed to the audit committee be familiar with governmental accounting. It states that officers will be elected at the first meeting in even numbered years and that the same person can’t hold the same position for two consecutive terms. It also states that the committee shall request annual reports from the city and other entities.

What’s next: The council seeks to add a member to the committee to replace a member who reached term limits.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance on first reading that codifies no parking zones on Woodside Hollow Drive and Soundview Place.

What it means: The parking restrictions were intended to be part of planned unit development standards for the Woodside at WestClay planned unit development, which were approved in 2016, but were inadvertently left out. The omission was recently brought to the attention of the city.

What happened: The council did not discuss updates to the city’s comprehensive plan or establishment of the Flora Economic Development Area and Allocation Area.

What it means: The comprehensive plan updates remain in the city’s Land Use and Special Studies Committee, and the Flora resolution remains in the Finance, Utilities and Rules Committee.

What’s next: A meeting date for the land use committee had not been set as of press time. The finance committee is set to meet at 5 p.m. Aug. 31 to discuss the Flora resolution.